Juan Valdez coffee ex-COO charged in New York with $900,000 theft

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - A former top executive at the
North American operator of Juan Valdez coffee has been indicted
for stealing more than $900,000 from the company to inflate her
salary, take expensive vacations and buy luxury goods on
Amazon.com, Manhattan's district attorney said on Thursday.
Rosita Joseph, 51, the former chief operating officer of
NFCGC Investments Inc, allegedly made more than $580,000 in
unauthorized payroll deposits from January 2013 to May 2018, and
conducted more than $118,000 of unauthorized wire transfers.
NFCGC manages U.S. retail sales of Juan Valdez coffee and
several Juan Valdez cafes.
The Brooklyn, New York, resident was also accused of billing
more than $116,000 to an American Express corporate card for
trips for herself and others, including to Orlando, Florida, the
Bahamas, Barbados and the Cayman Islands.
Joseph allegedly also spent more than $86,000 on Amazon on
gold and diamond jewelry, as well as Gucci accessories.
Prosecutors said Joseph was fired in May 2018 after
rebuffing internal requests to document her spending.
"We will not allow unscrupulous employees to use their
companies as a personal piggy bank," Manhattan District Attorney
Alvin Bragg said in a statement.
Joseph was charged with one count of grand larceny in the
second degree, which carries a maximum 15-year prison term. She
was granted supervised release and must surrender her passport.
Liam Malanaphy, a lawyer for Joseph, declined to comment.
NFCGC is a unit of Procafecol SA, which was created by the
Colombian Coffee Growers Federation. The nonprofit represents
the interests of coffee growers and promotes Colombian coffee.
