JuanaRoll® Fastest Pre-roll Machine

06/23/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
Canapa announced this month that its innovative 8-channel JuanaRoll pre-roll machine produces up to 4,000 joints per hour, an industry-high in the field.

Available in 4, 6 and 8-channel configurations, the JuanaRoll has been installed in many facilities where licensed producers (LPs) have invested in automation to significantly reduce manual labor.

Featuring an easy-to-load cone magazine, integrated PreCheQ™ check weigher and stations for compacting, tamping and twisting, this high performance machine also includes no cone-no fill detection, cone open camera vision system and free online support as standard features.

This automated pre-roll solution is perfect for LPs who are expending valuable time and resources using a manual process. As non-automated processes can require up 18 workers to load, weigh, compact, twist and trim pre-rolls in order to produce 50,000 pre-rolls per week, with annual labor costs approaching $1M. The JuanaRoll can be operated with just two employees and can produce 50,000 pre-rolls in just two and a half days with an annual labor cost less than 10% that of a manual process.

The JuanaRoll pre-roll machine is built using 304 stainless steel, making it easy to clean, and its user-friendly HMI allows unlimited recipe setup and easy control over compaction and twisting. Real-time production reporting can be displayed at the touch of a button and data is easily exported to USB or email. Additional options include an automatic trimmer, second compaction station and cone changeover kit.

To learn more about the JuanaRoll pre-roll machine and watch customer videos, visit www.juanaroll.com.

Download a catalog and request more information at www.canapasolutions.com/catalog.

Canapa is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines for the legal cannabis and hemp industries. From weighing, pre-roll filling, jar and pouch filling, bagging and wrapping to conveying, cartoning, case packing and palletizing, Canapa packaging solutions can be tailored to meet specific production, space and budgetary needs.


© Business Wire 2021
