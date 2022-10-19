Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Judge bans New Mexico militia blamed for protest violence

10/19/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A New Mexico judge has outlawed a militia group blamed for sparking violence at a 2020 anti-statue demonstration in the southwestern U.S. state where a protester was shot.

The ruling came in response to what law experts called the country's first civil lawsuit by a district attorney seeking to protect the public from actions by vigilantes and citizen paramilitary groups.

The New Mexico Civil Guard (NMCG) was banned from operating as a military unit on grounds that only the state governor had the authority to activate a militia, District Court Judge Elaine Lujan ruled on Monday. The NMCG was also outlawed from acting as law enforcement at protests or demonstrations.

The group's heavily-armed members in June 2020 tried to keep protesters away from a statue of a Spanish colonial ruler in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city. During ensuing violence a counter-protester unaffiliated with the group shot and injured a man calling for removal of the statue.

Bryce Provance, founder of the now disbanded NMCG, said the group tried to protect the community and prevent clashes.

"We saw ourselves as kind of a middle ground. We weren't for the right and we weren't for the left, because politics had become so extreme," Provance, 33, said of the ruling in which the group was also fined for failing to provide an attorney.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez brought the lawsuit to protect the public from what he called untrained, armed "extremists" who tried to illegally function as the police or military and made an already tense situation worse.

"If we are going to remain a free and democratic society we must resist the impulse towards armed extremism," he said in a statement.

Torrez was helped by law professors from Georgetown University who said the ruling established that actions by vigilantes and militia groups, such as the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. capitol, were not constitutionally protected.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:11aPhilippines' economic planning secretary: we should avoid univer…
RE
01:10aAnalysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom
RE
01:08aColombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs
RE
01:08aLondon hedge fund VR Capital blocks Naftogaz restructuring - FT
RE
01:08aMagnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Qinghai, China- USGS
RE
01:07aTaiwan c.bank: taiwan's energy price increase this year has bee…
RE
01:03aOil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
RE
01:03aMarketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
RE
01:00aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares stay at three-wk highs as oil slips overnight
RE
01:00aGlobal natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo
2Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data
3Washington plays hardball with Chevron's Venezuela license over Mexico ..
4News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
5Dollar firm near 32-peak vs yen despite intervention risks; sterling tr..

HOT NEWS