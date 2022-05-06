Log in
News: Latest News
Judge rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection

05/06/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Greene holds a news conference about Twitter at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to run for reelection, a judge ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments by a group of Georgia voters that her comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol made her unfit for federal office.

The ruling by Charles Beaudrot Jr., an administrative law judge in Atlanta, is only a recommendation. Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, will make the final determination whether Greene, also a Republican, is qualified to run for reelection.

Greene, a prominent supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump who represents a Georgia district in the U.S. House of Representatives, is seeking reelection this year. The Republican primary is scheduled on May 24 and the general election on Nov. 8.

Greene in comments to the media has played down and justified the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol assault by Trump supporters in their failed bid to block congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS