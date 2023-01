U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in the state capital Tallahassee ruled against prosecutor Andrew Warren, a Democrat, in his lawsuit seeking to be reinstated as head of the state attorney's office in Tampa. DeSantis on Aug. 4 barred Warren from performing any official "act, duty or function of public office."

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Mike Scarcella