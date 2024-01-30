WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the investor plaintiffs who challenged billionaire Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package, a court filing showed.

"The plaintiff is entitled to rescission," the judge said in her ruling, directing parties to confer on a final form of order to implement her decision.

(Reporting by Tom Hals, Kanishka Singh, Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb in Washington)