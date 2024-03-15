STORY: The Fulton County prosecutor who has accused Donald Trump of abetting a criminal conspiracy to subvert Georgia's 2020 election can continue to oversee the case as it moves toward trial.

That's the decision by a judge after attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants claimed District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the prosecution over a romantic relationship between her and Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired to assist in the case.

Judge Scott McAfee in his ruling found the relationship did not pose a conflict of interest but did say it created "a significant appearance of impropriety" that required either Willis or Wade to step aside.

Wade resigned from the case later on Friday afternoon.

The judge's decision is a defeat for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, who has harshly criticized the Democratic DA.

And it marks the end, for now, of a courtroom drama that saw the prosecutor angrily defending herself on the witness stand

"You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020."

Trump's lawyer said in a statement that he respected the judge's ruling, but believed it did "not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade."

Trump has sought to delay trials in the four criminal cases he faces until after the election, and has pleaded not guilty in all the cases against him.

McAfee has yet to set a trial date in the Georgia case.