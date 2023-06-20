STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump's trial on federal charges he illegally retained top secret documents and obstructed justice has been set to begin on August 14.

That date - just 55 days away - was set on Tuesday by the federal judge overseeing the trial.

JACK SMITH: "...my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter..."

Special Counsel Jack Smith said he would aim for a speedy trial when he announced the 37-count indictment of Trump.

If that August 14 date holds, it would put Trump on trial nine days ahead of the first Republican presidential primary debate.

But the actual start is likely to be pushed back.

One former federal prosecutor told Reuters that handling highly classified information can slow a case down because of both the procedural law and the security measures involved.

Challenges by Trump's legal team to the government's pretrial motions are also expected, which could lead to a trial that is anything but speedy.

A spokesperson for Smith's office declined to comment, while Trump's lawyers did not immediately return requests for comment.

The latest order came after a U.S. judge on Monday ordered Trump's defense lawyers not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.

The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump's access to the materials.

TRUMP: "I had every right to have these documents."

Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami last Tuesday, during which he pleaded not guilty to charges he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and prevented officials from recovering them.