Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement

June 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a
lawsuit brought by 117 workers at a Texas hospital over its
requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a ruling issued on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn
Hughes upheld Houston Methodist Hospital's policy mandating
employees be vaccinated.
Jennifer Bridges, a nurse and the lead plaintiff in the
case, had argued that if she was fired for refusing a vaccine,
it should be considered wrongful termination. She also said the
vaccines are experimental and dangerous.
The judge did not find merit in either argument.
"Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives
without giving them the COVID-19 virus," Hughes wrote in a
five-page decision. "It is a choice made to keep staff, patients
and their families safer.
"Bridges can freely choose to accept or refuse a Covid-19
vaccine; however, if she refuses, she will simply need to work
somewhere else."
The judge said Texas law only protected employees from
being fired for refusing to commit an illegal act and that the
requirement is consistent with public policy.
Three vaccines received emergency authorization in the
United States, though they have not received full approval by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also said
last month that U.S. companies can mandate that employees be
vaccinated against COVID-19 with certain exceptions.
In a statement, Houston Methodist called the lawsuit
frivolous and said it was pleased with the judge's decision. It
said that 24,947 hospital employees have met the requirements.
A lawyer for the hospital workers who brought the lawsuit
did not immediately respond to request for comment.
