Judicate West Neutral Diana B. Kruze Helps Launch Mediation Program to Address Post-COVID Eviction Disputes

06/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, announces that neutral Diana B. Kruze is leading a mediation training program designed to help landlords and tenants settle their post-COVID eviction disputes. The program is being designed and implemented by the California Access to Justice Commission (CalATJ).

Recently appointed to CalATJ, Kruze is spearheading this new program to help both landlords and tenants settle as many matters in advance as possible to take advantage of rental assistance funds and avoid going to court. Once the eviction moratorium is lifted, California courts expect an overwhelming amount of eviction and small claims court cases; this program is designed to reduce the already-burdened court system by funneling matters to mediation.

“We have a unique opportunity to make a difference in our community and are eager to launch this program. It truly is a win-win for everyone and will allow us to alleviate the pressure on the courts,” said Kruze. “The mediation training will provide an overview of the program and the key issues that will be prominent in these disputes. We are encouraging attorneys and ADR professionals to join the free training on June 29.”

About Judicate West
Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus full-time attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:
Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli
Blattel Communications
415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527
traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
