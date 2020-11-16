Log in
Judy Shelton Faces More GOP Opposition for Fed Nomination, Setting Up Close Vote -- Update

11/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

A third Republican senator said Monday he would vote against the confirmation of a nominee of President Trump to a seat on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, setting up a close vote as soon as this week.

In a statement, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.) said he would vote against the nomination of Judy Shelton, an outspoken critic of the central bank and close ally of Mr. Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow, leaving her with support from no more than 50 senators.

"I oppose the nomination of Judy Shelton because I am not convinced that she supports the independence of the Federal Reserve Board as much as I believe the board of governors should," Mr. Alexander said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a procedural motion last week that could advance Ms. Shelton to a final vote this week. The vote is expected to come up Wednesday, according to a GOP aide.

Republicans will have little margin for additional defections. In July, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine said they wouldn't support her confirmation. No Democrats have publicly backed her.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and in the event of a tie, Vice President Mike Pence would cast the deciding vote, securing Ms. Shelton's confirmation. Ms. Shelton's term would run through Jan 2024.

The final timing of a vote faces other potential complications. Sen. Rick Scott (R., Fla.) said Saturday he would be quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. It isn't known when he will be able to return to Washington.

Meanwhile, Sen.-elect Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.) could replace Sen. Martha McSally (R., Ariz.) at the end of the month after winning a special election earlier this month. That would leave Republicans with fewer than 50 votes needed to confirm Ms. Shelton. The Senate isn't scheduled to meet next week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Party-line votes for Fed board positions haven't occurred before, reflecting the institution's apolitical DNA. If she is confirmed, Ms. Shelton is on track to clear the hurdle with the fewest votes of any governor since at least 1980.

"Shelton's impact on Fed policy-making almost surely won't match the attention her nomination has received," said Ian Katz, a financial policy analyst at Capital Alpha Partners.

"She can make speeches and give media interviews that will produce headlines and occasionally rankle Fed colleagues," he added. But as one vote on the seven-member board, "Shelton's influence will be limited," he said.

Ms. Shelton's path to confirmation first appeared to be in doubt after a rocky Senate hearing in February that revealed doubts among Republicans and unified opposition from Democrats about her fitness for the job.

Supporters of Ms. Shelton said she would likely bring a much more critical view toward the Fed's bond purchases, a measure it began taking since cutting its short-term rate to near zero in March.

A second Fed board vacancy could be filled in the coming weeks by another Trump nominee, Christopher Waller, the St. Louis Fed's research director, whose term would run into early 2030. He has been backed by some Democrats and is likely to win confirmation if he receives a vote.

If both seats are filled this year, President-elect Joe Biden wouldn't have any vacancies to fill on the seven-member Fed board when he takes office in January. That situation could last until early 2022, unless a sitting governor resigns.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 1754ET

