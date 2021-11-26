Log in
Juicer Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Omega, Breville & More Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

11/26/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on juicer deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 sale, together with the top hands-free & self-cleaning juicer deals

Black Friday & Cyber Monday juicer deals for 2021 are here. Compare the top discounts on best-selling juicers from top brands such as Breville & Omega. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Juicer Deals:

Save up to 63% on a wide range of top-rated juicers at Walmart - check live prices on Hamilton Beach, Ktaxon, Black+Decker, Gourmia & more trusted juicer brands

Save up to 27% on Breville juicers at Walmart - check the latest deals on Breville juice fountains and more

Save up to 68% on Breville, Hamilton, and NutriBullet juicers at Wayfair.com - click the link for live prices of slow masticating, self-cleaning, and cold press juicers

Save up to 45% on juicers from top brands such as Breville, Mueller, Omega, & more at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on masticating, centrifugal & citrus juicers

Save on Vitamix blenders at Vitamix.com - check live prices on top-rated Vitamix blenders

Save up to 29% on a wide range of Ninja blenders at Amazon.com - click the link to see the latest discounts on the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor plus other models perfect for home & commercial use

Save up to 44% off on juicers from best-selling brand Omega at Walmart - click the link for live prices on Omega juicer models

Save up to 52% off on juicers from Oster, NutriBullet & more at Target.com - check out the latest savings on electric, hands-free & self-cleaning juicers

Save up to $10 on NutriBullet Juicer & NutriBullet Juicer Pro at Amazon.com - includes the latest deals on NutriBullet Slow Juicer that can squeeze the most important nutritional ingredients from fruits and vegetables

Save on the Breville Juice Fountain, Citrus Press & more juicers at Breville.com - check out live prices on Breville’s juicers including top-rated models like the Citrus Press Pro, Juice Fountain Elite & Big Squeeze

Save up to 24% on Omega juicers & replacement gear at Amazon.com - check the latest designs of juicers that suit different lifestyles

Best Kitchen Deals:

Save up to 25% on Vitamix blenders & accessories at Vitamix.com

Save up to 57% on blenders from top brands such as Ninja, NutriBullet & Magic Bullet at Walmart

Save up to 50% on a wide range of Breville smart ovens, espresso machines & more at Walmart

Save up to 60% on a wide range of espresso machines & coffee makers at Walmart

Save up to 45% on ovens from Ninja, Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, Best Choice & more at Walmart

Best Blender Deals:

Save up to 25% off on Vitamix blenders at Vitamix.com - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Vitamix blenders and immersion blenders from the Ascent, Legacy & Explorian series

Save up to 57% on blenders from top brands such as Ninja, NutriBullet & Magic Bullet at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on personal, countertop & immersion hand blenders

Save up to 61% on immersion hand blenders and countertop blenders at Wayfair.com - check the latest deals on a wide range of blenders from top brands like Nutribullet, GE, Magic Bullet, and more

Save up to $50 on Vitamix Legacy Series Blenders like the 7500 & 5200 Standard blender at Vitamix.com - with classic 64-ounce container and variable speed control

Save up to $75 on the Vitamix A3500 blender at Vitamix.com - shop the best-selling and top-rated Vitamix A3500 blender

Interested in more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
