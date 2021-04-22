Juicy Stakes : Offering Juicy Bonuses in April

Sunday Sundowner Special among a bunch of ace offers

We’re way past April 1st, so you know Juicy Stakes Casino aren’t fooling around with a selection of awesome events on offer right now.

Ready to reload? This week, Juicy Stakes players can squeeze in a perfect 100% deposit bonus of up to $200. It’s available for a limited time only – so make sure you make the most of it using bonus code REUP21.

The next thing to report is the welcome extension of the Sunday Sundowner Special – which means that there’ll be a guaranteed $10,000 to play for every single week until further notice!

Satellite events will be running throughout the week so you can book your place, starting from just $1! Here are the details…

Sunday Sundowner

$10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry

10k starting stack

Blind levels: 15 minutes

In other news, a new pokie has also been discovered on the Juicy Stakes platform… it’s Safari Sam 2! And between April 23rd and April 26th, players who have deposited can help themselves to 10 Free Spins to give the game a go. So load it up and run wild!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Our Sunday Sundowner is pretty special, but the Sunday Sundowner Special is on another level. $10,000 guaranteed on the cards every week… what’s not to love?!

“We’re also excited to welcome Safari Sam 2 to Juicy Stakes. It’s a super pokie and we hope our players enjoy the game and the Free Spins. It’s a great chance to check it out and maybe grab a win along the way.”

