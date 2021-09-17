Jul 2021 Monthly Economic Review

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of July 2021. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, monetary aggregates, credit and interest rates, inflation, national accounts and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.1

1.1 Gross Official Reserves

Gross official reserves declined to US$395.4 million (1.6 months of imports) as at end July 2021 from US$417.9 million (1.7 month of imports) recorded in the preceding month.

1.2 Exchange Rates

The Malawian kwacha depreciated by 0.7 percent against the US dollar and traded at K817.43 per dollar as at end July 2021.

1.3 Money Supply

Broad money supply recorded an annual growth rate of 23.8 percent, slightly higher than 23.7 percent in June 2021. In a corresponding month of 2020, the annual growth rate of broad money supply stood at 16.4 percent.

1.4 Interest Rates

The Policy rate remained unchanged at 12.00 percent for the ninth consecutive month in July 2021. Similarly, the Reference rate was maintained at its previous month's position of 12.20 percent.

1.5 Central Government Budgetary Operations

The overall fiscal deficit amounted to 0.5 percent of GDP in July 2021, higher that 0.3 percent of GDP recorded in the preceding month, and 0.4 percent of GDP registered in the corresponding month of 2020.

1.6 Inflation

Headline inflation eased to 8.7 percent in July 2021 from 9.1 percent in June 2021, but was higher than 8.0 percent recorded in July 2020. The outturn was attributed to developments in food inflation which slowed down by 0.8 percentage points to 10.3 percent from 11.1 percent registered in June 2021. Meanwhile, non-food inflation remained stable at 7.2 percent.

1 The Review reports only government transactions through the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the commercial banks