Jul 2021 Monthly Economic Review

09/17/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Reserve Bank of Malawi

Monthly

Economic

Review

July 2021

Table of Contents

1.0

INTRODUCTION ......................................................................................................

1

2.0.

PRODUCTION AND PRICES .................................................................................

2

3.0.

EXTERNAL SECTOR ..............................................................................................

3

4.0.

BANKING AND FINANCE ......................................................................................

5

5.0.

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS ..............................

8

6.0

MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET...............................................................

10

7.0

CAPITAL MARKETS.............................................................................................

14

8.0

APPENDIX ................................................................................................................

16

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated).........................

6

Table 2: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit (in percent of total credit)......................

7

Table 3: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)...............................................

9

Table 4: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion) .....................................................................

10

Table 5: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion) .......................................................

11

Table 6: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)...........................................................................

13

Table 7: Interest Rate Structure (percent).......................................................................................

13

Table 8: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)........................

16

Table 9: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)...................................................................

17

Table 10: National Consumer Price Indices (2017=100).................................................................

18

Table 11: Selected Average Exchange Rates....................................................................................

19

Table 13: Malawi All Share Index (1999=100) ................................................................................

21

GENERAL NOTES

This Economic Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing current economic information to stakeholders. The Review is expected to be published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of July 2021.

Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted:

..

Means not available

  • Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
    * Means projection
    + Means revised figure
    ^ Means preliminary figure

All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy and Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.

Monthly Economic Review

July 2021

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of July 2021. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, monetary aggregates, credit and interest rates, inflation, national accounts and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.1

1.1 Gross Official Reserves

Gross official reserves declined to US$395.4 million (1.6 months of imports) as at end July 2021 from US$417.9 million (1.7 month of imports) recorded in the preceding month.

1.2 Exchange Rates

The Malawian kwacha depreciated by 0.7 percent against the US dollar and traded at K817.43 per dollar as at end July 2021.

1.3 Money Supply

Broad money supply recorded an annual growth rate of 23.8 percent, slightly higher than 23.7 percent in June 2021. In a corresponding month of 2020, the annual growth rate of broad money supply stood at 16.4 percent.

1.4 Interest Rates

The Policy rate remained unchanged at 12.00 percent for the ninth consecutive month in July 2021. Similarly, the Reference rate was maintained at its previous month's position of 12.20 percent.

1.5 Central Government Budgetary Operations

The overall fiscal deficit amounted to 0.5 percent of GDP in July 2021, higher that 0.3 percent of GDP recorded in the preceding month, and 0.4 percent of GDP registered in the corresponding month of 2020.

1.6 Inflation

Headline inflation eased to 8.7 percent in July 2021 from 9.1 percent in June 2021, but was higher than 8.0 percent recorded in July 2020. The outturn was attributed to developments in food inflation which slowed down by 0.8 percentage points to 10.3 percent from 11.1 percent registered in June 2021. Meanwhile, non-food inflation remained stable at 7.2 percent.

1 The Review reports only government transactions through the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the commercial banks

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS