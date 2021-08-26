Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Julie Brazil of Gravity Diagnostics Appointed as NKY Chamber of Commerce Board Member

08/26/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), Greater Cincinnati's leading business organization and nationally accredited five-star Chamber, has announced COO, and Co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics, Julie Brazil as a board member effective September 1st, 2021. In a previous announcement, the NKY Chamber Board of Directors said its focus is on three strategic imperatives: growing, attracting, and retaining talent; uniting the region to advocate for an improved economy, and building an inclusive business community.

"We are thrilled that Julie Brazil will be joining the NKY Chamber's Board of Directors. As a co-founder of one of the region's fastest-growing businesses, she'll bring an entrepreneurial spirit and a health sciences perspective to the group," said Brent Cooper, CEO, and President of the NKY Chamber. 

Brazil co-founded Gravity Diagnostics in 2016. Since then, the laboratory has made a significant economic impact on the Greater Cincinnati area recognizing projects that entail a large number of new jobs and are meaningful new developments in the local community. Brazil has also been recognized for her impactful contributions to commerce and public health in Kentucky. Over the past year, Gravity Diagnostics has processed over 2.5 million gold standard PCR COVID-19 tests and became a premier lab for over 40% of Kentucky's testing.

The 2021-2022 board is the most diverse board the organization has seen in its 52-year history. Brazil will work alongside new Board Chair Garren Colvin, president, and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, who will serve a two-year term.

About Gravity Diagnostics  

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP Accredited and CLIA Certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, Upper Respiratory, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Blood. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com 

Media Contact: media@gravitydiagnostics.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julie-brazil-of-gravity-diagnostics-appointed-as-nky-chamber-of-commerce-board-member-301363686.html

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aEQUIFAX : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10:46aPFIZER : Thinking about trading options or stock in AMC Entertainment, Ford, Advanced Micro Devices, Bank of America, or Pfizer?
PR
10:46aPALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Naked Brand, Aditxt, Support.com, Palantir Technologies, or Sundial Growers?
PR
10:46aSELECTQUOTE : Thinking about buying stock in Zomedica, Advaxis, Kaixin Auto, SelectQuote, or Coty?
PR
10:46aAlpaca Audiology Acquires Hearing and Tinnitus Center Long Island
GL
10:45aKEMIRA OYJ : Announcement of manager's transaction; CFO Petri CastrÃ©n has sold 7,000 Kemira shares
AQ
10:44aFRONTLINE GOLD : and Alturas Minerals TSX-V Conditional approval to the Joint Venturing of Copperlode Project, Ontario
AQ
10:44aOUTBACK GOLDFIELDS : Commences Drill Program at Yeungroon
AQ
10:44aELEMENT79 GOLD : Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Ownership of Plutus Gold Corp.
AQ
10:44aDISCOVERY SILVER : Intersects 194 gt AgEq over 217 m in Final Drilling for Upcoming Resource Estimate at Cordero
AQ
Latest news "Companies"