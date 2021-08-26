Julie Brazil of Gravity Diagnostics Appointed as NKY Chamber of Commerce Board Member

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), Greater Cincinnati's leading business organization and nationally accredited five-star Chamber, has announced COO, and Co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics, Julie Brazil as a board member effective September 1st, 2021. In a previous announcement, the NKY Chamber Board of Directors said its focus is on three strategic imperatives: growing, attracting, and retaining talent; uniting the region to advocate for an improved economy, and building an inclusive business community.

"We are thrilled that Julie Brazil will be joining the NKY Chamber's Board of Directors. As a co-founder of one of the region's fastest-growing businesses, she'll bring an entrepreneurial spirit and a health sciences perspective to the group," said Brent Cooper, CEO, and President of the NKY Chamber.

Brazil co-founded Gravity Diagnostics in 2016. Since then, the laboratory has made a significant economic impact on the Greater Cincinnati area recognizing projects that entail a large number of new jobs and are meaningful new developments in the local community. Brazil has also been recognized for her impactful contributions to commerce and public health in Kentucky. Over the past year, Gravity Diagnostics has processed over 2.5 million gold standard PCR COVID-19 tests and became a premier lab for over 40% of Kentucky's testing.

The 2021-2022 board is the most diverse board the organization has seen in its 52-year history. Brazil will work alongside new Board Chair Garren Colvin, president, and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, who will serve a two-year term.

