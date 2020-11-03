Log in
Julius Meinl Living recruits new Head of Hospitality

11/03/2020 | 03:05am EST

3 November 2020

Julius Meinl Living recruits new Head of Hospitality

Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets for development into serviced residences that the group will then operate itself (“Julius Meinl Living”).

Julius Meinl Living PLC is fully owned by the Meinl family who, over the last 150 years, have demonstrated their expertise in Central and Eastern Europe (“CEE”) in consumer goods, retail and real estate. The aparthotels will have a premium positioning and will operate under a brand that reflects the Meinl family heritage.

As Julius Meinl Living moves towards its objective of becoming the leading provider of serviced residences in Central Europe, expands the number properties in its portfolio and moves each one through development towards operation, it recognises the need to recruit to strengthen and deepen its team at all levels.

Zdenek Kovarik has joined Julius Meinl Living as Head of Hospitality. Zdenek brings 20 years of experience in hospitality and hotels, of which almost all in CEE. Most recently Zdenek has spent nearly three years as General Manager of the Holiday Inn Prague Congress Centre. Before that, he was with Mamaison Hotels & Residences in Prague for two and a half years and then with Orea Hotels and Resorts for four years, during which time he worked at a number of properties across the Czech Republic. Earlier in his career, Zdenek worked for names such as Corinthia, Crowne Plaza, Kempinski and Radisson in Bulgaria, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

As Head of Hospitality, Zdenek will lead preparations for the opening of in Q3 2021 of Julius Meinl Living's property on Senovazne in Prague and in Q2 2022 of the property in the K-District in Belgrade.

Zdenek replaces Kamil Madej. Kamil is pursuing other opportunities outside Julius Meinl Living.


Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/65950-jmlfls-press-release-re-kovarik-031120.pdf

© 2020 ActusNews

