July 2020 North American Transborder Freight Up 11% from June 2020

Rail Freight: $12.9 billion (14.2% of all transborder freight)

U.S.-Canada: $6.4 billion (14.6% of all northern border freight)

U.S.-Mexico: $6.5 billion (13.7% of all southern border freight)

Three busiest rail border ports (55.9% of total transborder rail freight) Laredo, TX $3.3 billion Detroit, MI $2.0 billion Eagle Pass, TX $2.0 billion



Top three rail commodities (61.4% of total transborder rail freight)

Motor vehicles and parts $6.6 billion

Computers and parts $0.6 billion

Plastics $0.6 billion

Total Transborder Freight by Mode:

U.S.-Canada (both directions)

U.S.-Mexico (both directions)

Reporting Notes

Data in this Bureau of Transportation Statistics release are not seasonally adjusted and are not adjusted for inflation. For previous statistical releases and summary tables, see TransBorder Releases. See TransBorder Freight Data for data from previous months, and for additional state, port, and commodity data. BTS has scheduled the release of August TransBorder numbers for Oct. 27.