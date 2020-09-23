Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

July 2020 North American Transborder Freight Up 11% from June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Rail Freight: $12.9 billion (14.2% of all transborder freight)

U.S.-Canada: $6.4 billion (14.6% of all northern border freight)
U.S.-Mexico: $6.5 billion (13.7% of all southern border freight)
  • Three busiest rail border ports (55.9% of total transborder rail freight)
    • Laredo, TX $3.3 billion
    • Detroit, MI $2.0 billion
    • Eagle Pass, TX $2.0 billion

Top three rail commodities (61.4% of total transborder rail freight)

  • Motor vehicles and parts $6.6 billion
  • Computers and parts $0.6 billion
  • Plastics $0.6 billion

Total Transborder Freight by Mode:

U.S.-Canada (both directions)
U.S.-Mexico (both directions)

Reporting Notes

Data in this Bureau of Transportation Statistics release are not seasonally adjusted and are not adjusted for inflation. For previous statistical releases and summary tables, see TransBorder Releases. See TransBorder Freight Data for data from previous months, and for additional state, port, and commodity data. BTS has scheduled the release of August TransBorder numbers for Oct. 27.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 15:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aGlatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
GL
11:36aP H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
AQ
11:36aARKEMA : Strengthens Bostik With the Acquisition of Ideal Work, Specialized in Decorative Flooring Technologies
BU
11:35aASSYSTEM : 2020/21 Financial calendar
AQ
11:35aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:35aEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Announces Financing
PU
11:35aASSYSTEM : 2020/21 Financial calendar
GL
11:35aASSYSTEM : 2020/21 Financial calendar
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
4IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group