Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

July 2021 Bankruptcy Filings Down 6%

08/03/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, released its July 2021 bankruptcy filing statistics from its AACER bankruptcy information services business. Across all chapters, new filings in July were 32,375, down 6% from 34,277 in June. Commercial filings across all chapters were down 15% over June, with a total of 1,696 across all chapters. In fact, commercial 11 filings are down 62% over the last 7 months with only 2,411 new filings, compared to the first 7 months of 2020 that had 4,254 commercial chapter 11 filings.

“New commercial filings continue to lag as the financial markets continue to offer robust alternatives to restructuring under U.S. bankruptcy code,” commented Brad Tuttle, general manager of Epiq Corporate Restructuring.

July chapter 13 non-commercial filings were 9,080, up 4% over June that had 8,714. This is the third month in a row with gains in the sector. “With eviction moratoriums expiring nationwide, it is conceivable that the expected bankruptcy backlog building over the last 15 months could be starting,” said Chris Kruse, senior vice president of Epiq Bankruptcy. “However, growing COVID-19 infection rates in every U.S. state may spark additional government support, stalling new filings.”  

In addition, chapter 7 non-commercial filings were also down 8.4%, with 21,540 filings in July, down from 23,524 in June 2021.

There were 249,314 total new bankruptcy filings across all chapters for the first seven months of 2021, down 27% to 340,986 in the same period in 2020.

About Epiq Bankruptcy
Epiq Bankruptcy is your partner for bankruptcy information and compliance. Our AACER bankruptcy information services platform is built with superior data, technology, and expertise to create insight and mitigate risk for businesses impacted by bankruptcies. We offer free bankruptcy statistics and monthly email updates for both commercial and non-commercial consumer bankruptcy filings for Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13 cases. You may register for these free resources on our Bankruptcy Statistics and Trends page.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Rebekah Paul
Epiq
+1 310 279 3482
rebekah.paul@epiqglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c13c42a1-9143-4f6e-8744-6442b5528eba


Primary Logo

Total Chapter 11 Filings for Past 12 Months

Data from Epiq's AACER service

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pRoosevelt Island's Public Safety Department to Offer Free Community Workshop Series
GL
02:50pAutomakers mandate masks at all U.S. plants but not requiring vaccines
RE
02:50pDEL MONTE PACIFIC : Singapore's Del Monte Pacific delays Philippine unit IPO on virus surge
RE
02:49pINNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY : announces the acquisition of an 18 MW run-of-river hydro facility in Chile
AQ
02:48pENCOMPASS HEALTH : new hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana and Greenville, South Carolina now open
PR
02:46pProactive news headlines including Zoglo's Incredible Food, Altiplano Metals, Mindset Pharma and Infield Minerals
GL
02:46pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – MUDS, HYMC
BU
02:45pVISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules second quarter 2021 earnings release
AQ
02:43pURANIUM ROYALTY : Added to the Global X Uranium ETF (Form 6-K)
PU
02:43pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Washington firm plans to buy Midtown project site, develop as condos
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
3COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' attack zaps $60 billion

HOT NEWS