July Consumer Price Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jul 89.5 (11) 89.5
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q -5.0% (22) -7.3%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +9.5% (22) +12.6%*
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (27) +1.3%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.5% (27) +0.7%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +8.7% (16) +9.1%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +6.1% (16) +5.9%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +1.9% (9) +1.8%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$175B (7) -$302B**
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 6 264K (20) 260K
0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (25) +1.1%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.4% (23) +0.4%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.4% (6) +0.3%
Friday 0830 Import Prices Jul -1.0% (16) +0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 52.5 (24) 51.5***
(Prelim)
*Revised Figure
**July 2021 Reading
***July Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
