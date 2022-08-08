Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

July Consumer Price Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update

08/08/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jul       89.5   (11)   89.5 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       2Q       -5.0%   (22)  -7.3%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   2Q       +9.5%   (22)  +12.6%* 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jul      +0.2%   (27)  +1.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.5%   (27)  +0.7% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jul      +8.7%   (16)  +9.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +6.1%   (16)  +5.9% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jun      +1.9%   (9)   +1.8% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jul     -$175B   (7)  -$302B** 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 6     264K   (20)   260K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jul      +0.2%   (25)  +1.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jul      +0.4%   (23)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jul      +0.4%   (6)   +0.3% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               Jul      -1.0%   (16)  +0.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       52.5   (24)   51.5*** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Revised Figure 
**July 2021 Reading 
***July Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1417ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:56pCorn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited
RE
02:18pJuly Consumer Price Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:01pComex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.5875 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pComex Silver Settles 3.90% Higher at $20.592 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pComex Gold Settles 0.78% Higher at $1786.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:29pBrazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps
RE
01:23pRussia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
RE
01:20pStocks choppy after U.S. jobs report sell-off
RE
01:10pCorn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited
RE
12:57pNo military vessel, aircraft or drone can be within 10 nautical…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Analyst recommendations: Cigna, Duke Energy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EO..
3Analysis: Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430 billion ..
4Nvidia expects second-quarter revenue to drop on gaming weakness
5SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

HOT NEWS