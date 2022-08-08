July Consumer Price Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jul 89.5 (11) 89.5 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q -5.0% (22) -7.3%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +9.5% (22) +12.6%* Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (27) +1.3% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.5% (27) +0.7% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +8.7% (16) +9.1% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +6.1% (16) +5.9% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +1.9% (9) +1.8% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$175B (7) -$302B** Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 6 264K (20) 260K 0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (25) +1.1% -- ex food & energy Jul +0.4% (23) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.4% (6) +0.3% Friday 0830 Import Prices Jul -1.0% (16) +0.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 52.5 (24) 51.5*** (Prelim) *Revised Figure **July 2021 Reading ***July Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

