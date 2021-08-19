July U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Top $4 Billion in Consecutive Months

Average Round-Trip Ticket Price Increases More Than $130 Year-Over-Year

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing net sales from ARC-accredited travel agencies totaling $4.1 billion in July 2021, a 947% increase compared to July 2020 and the second consecutive month of sales totaling more than $4 billion.* July 2021 represents the first monthly decrease in overall sales after seven consecutive months of growth. This follows the typical seasonal pattern of sales decreasing from June to July each year.

Month over month, July 2021 results showed:

Total passenger trips down 4%.

U.S. domestic trips decreased 2%.

International trips decreased 10%.

“We typically see a slowdown in new air ticket sales during the summer months as consumers finish their summer vacation travel,” said Chuck Thackston, managing director of data science and research at ARC. “While airlines and organizations watch the new COVID-19 variants to determine the impact on travel, we anticipate new bookings and ticket sales to follow a similar pattern to prior years.” The latest weekly ticket and sales volumes can be found on ARC’s COVID-19 data page.

Total passenger trips settled by ARC in July 2021 increased 229% year over year from 5.1 million to 16.8 million. U.S. domestic and international passenger trips increased 230% and 226% YOY, respectively. Overall, U.S. domestic passenger trips totaled 12.1 million compared to 4.7 million for international trips. The average U.S. round-trip ticket price increased to $458 in July 2021, up from $321 in July 2020.

Year over year, July 2021 EMD sales increased 311% to $7,159,107, while EMD transactions increased 366% to 151,578.**

More detailed information is available on ARC’s website.

About ARC:

As a leader in air travel intelligence and omnichannel retailing, ARC provides platforms, tools and insights that help the global travel community connect, grow and thrive. ARC enables the diverse retailing strategies of its customers by providing innovative technology, flexible settlement solutions and access to the world’s most comprehensive air transaction dataset. In 2019, ARC managed more than $97.4 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 302 million passenger trips. For more information, please visit arccorp.com.

Notes for Editors:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending July 31, 2021, from 10,938 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMD)

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked bags, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

