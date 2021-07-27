Log in
July saw inflation expectations go up

07/27/2021 | 04:20am EDT
According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, respondents estimate inflation at 13.4% in the next 12 months. The Bank of Russia's monitoring shows that companies' short term price expectations went down but stayed close to multi-year highs. Analysts' inflation oultlook for 2021 increased to 5.4-5.7%.

More information is available in the latest issue of the Bank of Russia's commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

Preview photo: Studio 72 / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS