July saw inflation expectations go up

According to a survey by inFOM commissioned by the Bank of Russia, respondents estimate inflation at 13.4% in the next 12 months. The Bank of Russia's monitoring shows that companies' short term price expectations went down but stayed close to multi-year highs. Analysts' inflation oultlook for 2021 increased to 5.4-5.7%.
More information is available in the latest issue of the Bank of Russia's commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.
