July update of Regional Activity Indices released

08/27/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Issue date:
Friday, 27 August 2021

The July update of the Regional Activity Indices (RAIs) was released today.

Points to note:

  • The RAIs in July continue to show growth in activity in all the regions compared to July 2020. This is likely to change in the August update of RAIs as it will capture the impact of current alert level restrictions.
  • The growth in July activity continues to be driven by the growth in the number of online job ads and decline in the jobseeker numbers.

The Regional Activity Indices (RAIs) are a set of experimental indicators that seek to track how regional economies are performing in near real-time.

The data for the RAIs, as well as most of the input data, is available to view and download on the Stats NZ COVID-19 data portal. Further documentation on how to use the indices, and how they are constructed, is also available from the Regional Activity Indices page here on the Treasury website.

Last updated:
Friday, 27 August 2021

Disclaimer

New Zealand Treasury published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 04:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
