Jumio : Named to 2021 AIFinTech100 List

09/07/2021 | 03:16am EDT
Annual list recognises leading tech companies using artificial intelligence to transform financial services

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2021 AIFinTech100 list. This annual list showcases the world’s most innovative solution providers developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges or improve efficiency in the financial services sector.

Jumio uses a unique hybrid approach of AI, machine learning and biometrics to thwart fraud, simplify compliance and determine if users are who they claim to be. Jumio pioneered the ID + selfie approach and leverages hundreds of millions of domain-specific data points to inform its AI models. Utilising real-world production data instead of academic datasets helps eliminate some of the bias built into off-the-shelf data sets that other solution providers use to develop their AI modeling. This real data results in better, more informed, bias-free AI, which in turn leads to faster, more accurate verifications.

“AI is built into the core of what we do,” said Labhesh Patel, Jumio CTO and chief scientist. “Being included in the AIFinTech100 list validates our efforts to provide secure, AI-powered solutions for financial services providers to safely onboard customers, confirm user identity and stop fraud in its tracks.”

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 fintech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

To learn more about Jumio and its award winning AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 400 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.


