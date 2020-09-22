Jumio : to Enable Biometric-Based Identity Proofing Services for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

Jumio’s global identity verification solutions are a key first step to vetting and onboarding remote customers with the highest level of identity assurance

Jumio, a leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that its AI-powered identity verification solutions are now available to Microsoft Azure Active Directory External Identities for B2C customers. Azure Active Directory B2C is a customer identity access management solution. The integration equips Azure Active Directory B2C customers with an intuitive and biometric means of identity proofing new customers before issuing them login credentials. This integration streamlines new account onboarding, simplifies KYC and AML compliance, and deters online fraud on a global scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005002/en/

This diagram depicts how Azure Active Directory B2C is used to facilitate identity verification and proofing by collecting user data, then passing it to Jumio (upon user’s consent) to perform ID scanning, ID validation and selfie corroboration for user account creation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ensuring that an online user has been verified, up front, with state-of-the-art biometrics reduces the friction usually associated with account creation. All of this makes it easier for consumers to create accounts online and for enterprises to centralize the collection of user profile and preference information, and capture detailed analytics about sign-in behavior and sign-up conversion.

"Before giving carte blanche access to your application, it’s increasingly important to quickly verify the authenticity of online users, especially in light of recent, large-scale data breaches," said Dean Hickman-Smith, CRO of Jumio. "We help modern enterprises, such as Azure AD B2C customers, verify the identities of remote users, so that companies can confidently greenlight legitimate individuals and assign them the appropriate access privileges."

"We're pleased to offer Jumio’s identity verification solutions to Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C customers,” said Sue Bohn, Partner Director Program Management at Microsoft Corp. “Through the power of biometrics and AI in Jumio, Microsoft Azure B2C customers can verify the digital identities of consumers remotely in a fast and scalable manner."

Jumio establishes digital identity by requiring the user to capture a picture of a government-issued ID and a corroborating selfie with their webcam or smartphone. Requiring a government-issued ID (e.g., a driver’s license) establishes a powerful trust anchor that carries over into the future for all subsequent authentication events. This trust anchor is fortified with biometrics (matching the face in the selfie to the picture on the ID) and certified liveness detection ensures the person providing that credential is physically present.

Biometric-based identity verification has quickly emerged as a best practice. In fact, Gartner recommends that identity proofing solutions that rely on shared secret verification, such as out-of-wallet knowledge questions, or memorable personal data, be phased out. The 2019 Gartner Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration states that “the concept of high memorability, low availability data has become archaic since the rise of social media and the subsequent plethora of breached data available through underground organizations.”

Watch this short video to see how Jumio’s identity verification solutions integrate with Azure Active Directory B2C. To learn more about Jumio and Azure AD B2C, please click here.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person’s online and real-world identities. Jumio’s end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including informed AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005002/en/