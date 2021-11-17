Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jump-Starting Indigenous Connectivity: Webinar on Real-World Projects

11/17/2021 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) invites interested parties and fund-raisers to hear about the journey of three inspiring, Indigenous-led projects that will help bridge the digital divide – and learn what can be done to keep the momentum going.

In its goal to promote a trusted internet for Canadians, CIRA is confronting a daily reality for Indigenous communities, says webinar panelist Dr. Randy Radney, Education Manager, Tŝilhqot’in National Government, B.C. “We welcome this new focus for CIRA,” stated Dr. Radney, “With its special emphasis on funding internet-related projects that benefit Indigenous communities.” The Tŝilhqot’in project is a CIRA-funded demo of an innovative way to connect remote communities, supported by non-profit i-VALLEY Association and Rock Networks Inc.

Other panelists include Christine Smith-Martin, Executive Director, Coastal First Nations - Great Bear Initiative Society, and Denise Williams, CEO, First Nations Technology Council. The moderator is Madeleine Redfern, Chief Operating Officer at CanArctic Inuit Networks, and former Mayor of Iqaluit.

They will focus on a real-world path to:

Learn about Indigenous-led internet projects where communities are taking internet issues into their own hands.

Learn about CIRA’s Community Investment Program and the new emphasis being placed on funding internet-related projects that benefit Indigenous communities.

Support the path to reconciliation: CIRA will donate $10 to the National Centre on Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) on behalf of each person who attends this event.

The webinar is being held:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Panel: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

Please follow this link to attend; there is no charge:

https://member.cira.ca/Events/Virtual_Meet-up/November_2021.aspx?WebsiteKey=fd912e04-394b-40ac-8034-b73df704c340

Barry Gander
Co-Founder, i-VALLEY
Barry.Gander@i-Valley.ca


Latest news "Companies"
10:57aGN Store Nord A/s Successfully Places EUR 600 Million Eurobond Issue
AQ
10:56aDecision on Audi-McLaren deal unlikely this year - sources
RE
10:56aUS offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
AQ
10:56aWATERPIK BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early Waterpik Sonic Fusion, Aquarius & More Sales Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
10:55aKey events leading up to third vote by striking Deere workers
RE
10:55aInsight Synergy22 Partner Summit Gets Ambitious About Digital Transformation
BU
10:54aLowe's lifts sales outlook as holiday shopping boost arrives early
RE
10:54aTJX Up Over 8%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
10:53aCross River Partners with Payment Approved to Evolve the Movement of Money Through a Compliant, All-In-One Solution for Businesses
BU
10:52aYellow Corporation Names New Board Member
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2Analysis-Will gasoline prices drop in 2022? It depends on OPEC and U.S...
3ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
4Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
5Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

HOT NEWS