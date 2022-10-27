Advanced search
Jump in Aircraft Orders Drive Increase in Durable Goods Demand

10/27/2022 | 09:04am EDT
By Bryan Mena

New orders for durable goods-products meant to last at least three years-rose by 0.4% in September to a seasonally adjusted $274.7 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. A 21.9% increase in orders for civilian aircraft and parts drove the gain.

Excluding transportation equipment, new orders fell 0.5% in September from the prior month.

Overall orders rose a revised 0.2% in August. Demand for durable goods--which include factory equipment, computers and washing machines--has increased in six of the last seven months through September.

The figures reflect continued demand from businesses and consumers-and rising prices. Orders figures aren't adjusted for inflation, which held close to a four-decade high last month with underlying price pressures persisting.

A closely watched proxy for business investment--new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft--declined 0.7% to $74.8 billion in September compared with the previous month, the Commerce Department said.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year and is likely to continue as it tries to tame high inflation. Higher interest rates can make big-ticket purchases more expensive for businesses and consumers. Surveys of purchasing managers released by S&P Global showed that tighter monetary policy and high inflation weighed on the U.S. economy in October.

Write to Bryan Mena at bryan.mena@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0903ET

HOT NEWS