Jump in Australians heading back to CBD offices

Australians are returning to their CBD office workplaces in greater numbers according to the latest survey of CBD office occupancy by the Property Council of Australia.

All CBD markets except Melbourne saw increases in office occupancy during October with Perth, Canberra and Brisbane recording the largest increases compared to the previous month, as well as an encouraging increase in Sydney.

Property Council Chief Executive Ken Morrison said the survey showed the return to CBD offices was gaining momentum across the country.

'The shift is on and more CBD workers are coming back to their offices, which is an important step in Australia's economic recovery.

'Leadership from the Prime Minister and some state governments in encouraging their public servants to return to their offices has clearly played an important role, along with more businesses rebooting their CBD workplaces.

'This is encouraging news for the Australian economy given the critical role of CBD-based businesses in supporting jobs and economic activity, including for all of those businesses which depend on CBD workforces for their viability.

'The successful suppression of community transmission of COVID-19 across Australia means more Australians can more confidently return to COVID-safe offices in their CBD.

'There is clearly scope for more people to return in every city, and it will be vital for the Victorian Government to allow workers to return to the Melbourne CBD as an early element of its easing of restrictions,' Mr Morrison said.

The survey saw a drop in government public health restrictions being the main reason affecting the current level of CBD occupancy, with public transport concerns and workplace safety concerns now being more influential reasons.

The survey also found an increase in the number of office building owners and managers who expected more people to return to their offices within the next 1-2 months.

CBD October September Adelaide 73% 67% Brisbane 61% 52% Canberra 63% 46% Darwin 73% 70% Hobart 79% 78% Melbourne 7% 8% Perth 77% 63% Sydney 40% 35%

Survey results are based on responses from 102 Property Council members who collectively own or manage the majority of CBD office buildings.

