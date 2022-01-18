Jump in Treasury yields sink equity markets, notably tech

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices, comment)
* Oil hits seven-year high after attacks on UAE
* Bond yields jump on hawkish monetary policy concerns
* Rate-sensitive tech stocks put equities in the red
* Russia and Ukraine markets steady after heavy selloff
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields jumped to two-year highs and major equity market indexes
fell more than 1% on Tuesday as traders braced for the Federal
Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to
tackle inflation.
The dollar hit a six-day high following the jump in Treasury
yields, while inflation fears were bolstered as oil prices rose
to their highest since 2014 on possible supply disruptions after
attacks in the Gulf increased a tight supply outlook.
The jump in Treasury yields slammed U.S. and European
technology stocks, while a drop in Goldman Sachs' stock
led declines among U.S. banks after it missed quarterly earnings
as the Fed slowed its asset purchases in November.
Two-year Treasury yields, which track short-term
interest rate expectations, rose above 1% for the first time
since February 2020 as traders priced in a more hawkish Fed
before the U.S. central bank's policy meeting next week.
The two-, three- and five-year part of the yield curve will
bear the brunt of expected Fed policy, said Tom di Galoma, a
managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
"The front end of the market is still way underpriced for
Fed tightenings. The two-year note could be 1.5% by March," he
said.
The two-year Treasury yield rose 7.3 basis points
to 1.040% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
advanced 9.3 basis points to 1.865%.
Yields have jumped since minutes viewed as hawkish from the
Fed's December policy meeting showed it may raise rates sooner
than expected and begin reducing its asset holdings to slow
inflation and address a "very tight" labor market.
The tech-centric megacap stocks led the decline on Wall
Street and interest rate-sensitive financials was the
biggest declining S&P 500 sector, down about 2.2%.
Tech stocks also weighed the most in Europe, falling
1.9%, as European shares fell to their lowest level in more than
a week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell as much
as 1.44% before paring some losses to close down 0.97%.
Securities will continue to revalue as the market
anticipates rate hikes, said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We still have a bit of a ways to go to prepare for three
rate hikes or four rate hikes. We haven't priced that in," he
said.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid
1.08%, the S&P 500 fell 1.28% and the Nasdaq Composite
slipped 1.76%.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 1.22% as
tech stocks dropped in Asia overnight despite China easing
policy again.
Investors are increasingly pricing in as many as four Fed
rate hikes this year and even one from the European Central
Bank.
Big market declines often occur in years following outsized
gains on Wall Street. There have been nine sell-offs starting in
the first quarter that averaged 10.9% since World War Two, said
Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
However, "history is a great guide, but it's never gospel,"
he said.
Oil was the only positive sector on Wall Street as Brent
crude prices hit $88 a barrel after Yemen's Houthi group
attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities
between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led
coalition.
Brent crude futures rose $1.03 to settle at $87.51 a
barrel. U.S. crude futures settled up $1.61 at $85.43 a
barrel.
Gold prices fell. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2%
at $1,812.40 an ounce.
Japan's yen fell after the Bank of Japan said it
would stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy, despite hopes
the economy is finally kicking clear of deflation.
Russia's rouble, highly volatile recently, firmed
0.92% to 76.77 a dollar after reports the West was no longer
considering cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global
payments system and was instead eyeing sanctions on banks.
