JumpCloud Continues Its Lead in Identity, Device, and Directory in G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud directory platform provider JumpCloud today announced it has again been named a leader in multiple identity, device, and directory categories by G2 , the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. JumpCloud continues to expand its leadership within a number of categories based on more than 840 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users. For the fifth time, JumpCloud secured the #1 position in the Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services — one of the only vendors to consistently hold the top position since the report was first published.



“As securing the hybrid workplace continues to be a top challenge for organizations, IT admins are increasingly turning to JumpCloud’s modern directory platform for convenience, flexibility, and security,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO of JumpCloud. “By eliminating the need for multiple point solutions, JumpCloud’s directory approach is equipping admins with a holistic approach to identity that’s easy to manage and simple to scale.”

G2 reports are determined by direct user feedback, and JumpCloud’s broad functionality and ease of use is reflected in its being named a Leader in 13 Winter 2022 Grid Reports, including:

Category: Single Sign-On (SSO)

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Momentum Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Europe Regional Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)



Category: User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Momentum Grid® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Category: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Momentum Grid® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Category: Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Momentum Grid® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Category: Cloud Directory Services

Grid ® Report for Cloud Directory Services

Report for Cloud Directory Services Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

JumpCloud has cemented its industry leadership by giving IT admins the tools to securely manage users, their identities, and their devices with a holistic approach. Building on its foundation as a cloud directory, JumpCloud’s platform includes SSO, mobile device management (MDM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), privileged access management (PAM), conditional access policies, and more. JumpCloud gives admins a single tool to secure users in heterogeneous device environments, wherever work happens.

“I’m the type of guy who will download five pieces of software and test them out to solve a problem,” shared Dan Mulligan, partner at YellowDog Design, Print and Marketing. “I looked at what JumpCloud was doing and was really impressed. I realized this can be the single source of truth for our network users, the people who need to access or maintain anything. JumpCloud is by far the easiest to integrate and set up.”

Over 150,000 global organizations use JumpCloud to securely connect users to whatever IT resource they might need. To try the JumpCloud Directory Platform, free forever for up to 10 users, sign up here .

Admins looking to kick-start 2022 planning and get a secure IT strategy in place can download the IT Admin’s Toolkit for 2022 at https://jumpcloud.com/lp/it-admin-2022-toolkit .

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.