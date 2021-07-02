Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

June Jobs Data: A Tale of Two Surveys

07/02/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 2 July, 2021, 2:47 pm

?

by RAYMOND J. KEATING -

In certain months, the two surveys - the establishment payroll survey and the household survey - that make up the monthly employment report will actually diverge quite markedly. Eventually, the data align, but it's not completely atypical for this to occur in a month here and there. And that was the case with the June jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on July 2.

Healthy Gains in the Establishment Survey

The establishment survey showed a healthy gain of 850,000 in nonfarm payroll employment. As reported, 'Notable job gains in June occurred in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, professional and business services, retail trade, and other services.'

For further perspective, it was noted that nonfarm payrolls were up by 15.6 million since April 2020, but still down by 6.8 million from the pre-pandemic February 2020 level.

Household Survey Reports Decline in Employment

Meanwhile, the household survey told a very different jobs story. It actually showed an 18,000 decline in employment in June. The employment-population ratio was unchanged at 58.0 percent (which stood at 51.3 percent in April 2020 but at 61.1 percent in February 2020), with the labor force participation rate also unchanged at 61.6 percent (which stood at 60.2 percent in April 2020 but at 63.3 percent in February 2020).

The number of unemployed also increased in June by 168,000.

Self-Employment Drops

For good measure, the number of unincorporated self-employed dropped significantly in June. After a big jump in May - from 9.65 million in April to 10.0 million in May - the number of unincorporated self-employed declined to 9.84 million in June.

Which Survey Trend Will Prevail?

Hopefully, the economy will continue to recover, and the June household survey data will turn out to be a brief pause on a path of recovery, and eventually, expansion. At the same time, there are no guarantees in life, including when it comes to the economy. Will the coming months look like the June establishment survey or the household survey?

Given the millions of small businesses closed, will the self-employed data resume some much-needed strong growth, as we saw in May? I expect the jobs recovery to continue. However, the level of entrepreneurship and small business activity will dictate how fast and how far that will go, and small business remains the biggest question mark on this road back from the economic woes of the pandemic.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019
PU
03:17pFed's Powell met with Coinbase CEO on May 11 - meeting logs
RE
03:16pReversal of Year-Round E15 a Blow for Farmers, Rural Communities, and the Environment
PU
03:16pBOYD GAMING  : Customers Win More Than $31 Million in Jackpots in June
PU
03:14pSIYATA MOBILE  : 2021 Q1 Financial Statement
PU
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.05% This Week to Settle at $76.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pAMC shares fall after Iceberg Research discloses short position
RE
03:12pAHA AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION  : White House to deploy surge teams to COVID-19 hotspots; J&J reports vaccine elicits antibodies against Delta variant
PU
03:10pGEORGE WESTON LIMITED  : Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release
AQ
03:10pPlurilock Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
3U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
5EURO STOXX 50 : Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

HOT NEWS