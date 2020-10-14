Log in
June Quarter 2020 Investment Statistics

10/14/2020 | 07:45am EDT

Guernsey Funds

The total net asset value of Guernsey funds has decreased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £6.4 billion (-2.7%) to £226.8 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values have decreased by £0.9 billon (-0.4%).

Open-ended Schemes

Within these totals, Guernsey domiciled open-ended funds increased over the quarter by £3.1 billion (6.8%) to £47.8 billion. This represents an increase of £0.5 billion (1.0%) in the past year.

Closed-ended Schemes

The Guernsey closed-ended sector decreased over the quarter by £9.4 billion (-5.0%) to £179.0 billion. This represents a decrease of £1.4 billion (-0.7%) in the past year.

Guernsey Green Funds

Within the totals for Guernsey Funds, Guernsey Green Funds held a total net asset value of £3.3 billion at the end of the quarter.

Non-Guernsey Schemes

Non-Guernsey open-ended schemes, for which some aspect of management, administration or custody is carried out in the Bailiwick, had a net asset value of £39.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

The total net asset value of Guernsey funds and Non-Guernsey open-ended schemes has decreased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £1.2 billion (-0.5%) to £265.9 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values decreased by £29.9 billion (-10.1%)

The statistics are available here.

Enquiries to: Andrew Dempster, Assistant Director Investment, Fiduciary and Pension Division

Tel: (01481) 712706 International Dialling Code: +44 1481 E-mail: adempster@gfsc.gg

October 2020

Disclaimer

Guernsey Financial Services Commission published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 11:44:00 UTC

