June Quarter 2020 Investment Statistics

Guernsey Funds

The total net asset value of Guernsey funds has decreased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £6.4 billion (-2.7%) to £226.8 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values have decreased by £0.9 billon (-0.4%).

Open-ended Schemes

Within these totals, Guernsey domiciled open-ended funds increased over the quarter by £3.1 billion (6.8%) to £47.8 billion. This represents an increase of £0.5 billion (1.0%) in the past year.

Closed-ended Schemes

The Guernsey closed-ended sector decreased over the quarter by £9.4 billion (-5.0%) to £179.0 billion. This represents a decrease of £1.4 billion (-0.7%) in the past year.

Guernsey Green Funds

Within the totals for Guernsey Funds, Guernsey Green Funds held a total net asset value of £3.3 billion at the end of the quarter.

Non-Guernsey Schemes

Non-Guernsey open-ended schemes, for which some aspect of management, administration or custody is carried out in the Bailiwick, had a net asset value of £39.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

The total net asset value of Guernsey funds and Non-Guernsey open-ended schemes has decreased in Sterling terms during the last quarter by £1.2 billion (-0.5%) to £265.9 billion. Over the past year, total net asset values decreased by £29.9 billion (-10.1%)

October 2020