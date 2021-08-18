June kept growth trend of air transport, but with a significant decrease in the first half of 2021

In June 2021, there was a movement of approximately 2 million passengers at national airports and the movement of freight and mail totalled 15.6 thousand tonnes. It is important to remember that, in the same month of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, very low traffic at airports was recorded.

Compared to June 2019, the movement of passengers at national airports decreased by 66.0% and the movement of freight and mail reduced by 4.7%.

Considering the opening period of the air corridor between Portugal and the United Kingdom, between 17th of May and 7th of June 2021, disembarked 38.1% of the total passengers disembarked at national airports in May and June, of which 22.9% on flights from the United Kingdom. Faro airport concentrated 57.0% of passengers flying from the United Kingdom between May 17 and June 7.

In the first half of 2021 there was a 44.6% decrease in the number of passengers handled at national airports. Compared to the first half of 2019, the reduction was 80.4%.