Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

June kept growth trend of air transport, but with a significant decrease in the first half of 2021

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

In June 2021, there was a movement of approximately 2 million passengers at national airports and the movement of freight and mail totalled 15.6 thousand tonnes. It is important to remember that, in the same month of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, very low traffic at airports was recorded.
Compared to June 2019, the movement of passengers at national airports decreased by 66.0% and the movement of freight and mail reduced by 4.7%.
Considering the opening period of the air corridor between Portugal and the United Kingdom, between 17th of May and 7th of June 2021, disembarked 38.1% of the total passengers disembarked at national airports in May and June, of which 22.9% on flights from the United Kingdom. Faro airport concentrated 57.0% of passengers flying from the United Kingdom between May 17 and June 7.
In the first half of 2021 there was a 44.6% decrease in the number of passengers handled at national airports. Compared to the first half of 2019, the reduction was 80.4%.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aSpeech by Governor Olsen to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
PU
06:34aCOLOPLAST A/S : 9M 2020/21 roadshow presentation
PU
06:34aNon-governmental pension funds' returns in Q2 higher than in Q1
PU
06:34aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Aeon Must Die! Powerful sci-fi brawler launches this year
PU
06:34aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Aeon Must Die! Le beat'em-up explosif sortira cette année
PU
06:34aRIGHTMOVE : Why have asking prices fallen for the first time in 2021?
PU
06:34aRIGHTMOVE : Making accessible rental homes easier to find
PU
06:34aPress realease
PU
06:34aSUSTAINABLE FINANCE IN ACTION : from responsible savings to preserving the Arctic
PU
06:34aTHE MOVE-OVER LAW : protecting personnel while working
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..
3MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : ENVISIONIT DEEP AI: Meet the team democratizing access to healthcare
5Stocks, oil and forex steady as markets await U.S. Fed minutes

HOT NEWS