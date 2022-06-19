Log in
Juneteenth kicks off in city where it originated

06/19/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
STORY: This is the town where Juneteenth originated

Location: Galveston, Texas

Juneteenth marks the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans

Date: June 18, 2022

Historians say that took place on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas

DOUGLAS MATTHEWS, JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION COORDINATOR:

"It took 30 months for the President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and the enforcement thereof to reach the South. Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with 2,000 troops on June 18, 1865 - two and a half years later - to announce and to enforce the freeing of Black slaves. And this was the birth of Juneteenth."

Juneteenth has been a holiday in Texas since 1980

But it was only federally recognized last year

People celebrated the day with a parade through the streets

ANGELA MILBURN, HOUSTON, TEXAS RESIDENT, SAYING:

"It really, really means a lot to me. I cherish this day and all the days that follow this one and that came before this because of what a lot of my ancestors went through and those that knew each other and the struggle that they did for us."


