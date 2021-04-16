Junior Achievement of Orange County : Names Advisory Board Members

Junior Achievement, Orange County’s leading nonprofit for financial education and empowerment of disadvantaged youth, has released the list of business professionals who will serve on the organization’s Advisory Board for the 2021-‘22 year. The 26 - member board includes top executives and advisors across the region.

Those selected to serve for the 2021-2022 term year include:

Executive Committee

Michael Shepherd, Managing Partner, The Shepherd Group (Chair)

Courtney Williams, First Vice President, Pacific Premier Bank (Vice-Chair)

Mary Garrett, Partner, Ernst & Young

Caroline Harkins, Retired, Bridge Bank

Alan Hermann, OC Office Managing Partner, Grant Thornton

Steve Krenik, Vice President, US Bank

Diana McCutcheon, Partner, Deloitte

Laura Urish, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Nano Banc

Members

CJ Bibolet, Vice President, Commercial Banking, City National Bank

Dennis Cole, ACCESS Director, OC Department of Education

Andrew DeCaminada, Group Manager, Automobile Club of Southern California

Andrew Fuller, Managing Director, Creative Planning

Rick Goodman, Senior Vice President, Citizens Business Bank

Ben Lankenau, Director, Acquisition, McCarthy Cook & Co.

Jason Pfeiffer, Vice President, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Emily Ramos, Product Lead, Capital Group

Howard Hirakawa, Vice President, Pacific Life Insurance Company

Todd Hollander, Executive Vice President, Union Bank

Shant Ohanian, Bank of the West

Derek Poirier, Senior VP, ABD Insurance and Financial Services

Irma Rivera, VP & District Manager, Comerica Bank

Christina Stauffer, Senior Consultant, The Schaus Group

Karen Stout, Partner, Leadership Capital Group

Guy Thier, Chief Information Officer, Cutera

Matt Trujillo, President, American Virtual Monitoring

Lynn Sullivan, EVP, Chief Risk Officer, Banc of California

Honorary Member:

Al Mijares, Orange County Superintendent of Schools

In addition to establishing strategic direction and advising Junior Achievement of Orange County, Board members focus much of their work on fundraising and special events. Among them: JA Titan, a virtual student CEO competition that introduces high school-aged youth to the world of entrepreneurism; fundraising events tailored specifically for high school girls and boys; JA Day, an annual event at Star View Elementary where Board members volunteer to teach kids on various aspects of financial literacy; and Stock Market Championship, a simulated game that brings professionals together each year for a fun, spirited competition to see who can generate the greatest return on fictitious stock investments.

“With public schools challenged by the pandemic in ways we never dreamed, the need for the resources and learning materials to teach students financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness has never been greater,” said Michael Shepherd, OC Board Chair. “Junior Achievement is uniquely equipped to help meet that need.”

About Junior Achievement of Orange County

Serving communities across the OC and the Inland Empire, Junior Achievement of Orange County is based in Costa Mesa, California. The 501(3)(c) operates as a district office of Junior Achievement of Southern California, headquartered in Los Angeles. JA SoCal seeks to inspire and empower thousands of young people each year through its programs focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness.

