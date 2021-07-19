Log in
Juniper Research: Over Half of Global Population to Use Digital Banking in 2026; Driven by Banking Digital Transformation

07/19/2021 | 02:01am EDT
A new Juniper Research study has found that 53% of the world’s population will access digital banking services in 2026; reaching over 4.2 billion digital banking users, from 2.5 billion in 2021. The research identified increased digital transformation efforts as enabling banks to function effectively during the pandemic; justifying the benefits of digital banking and fostering further user growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210718005001/en/

Juniper Research’s Digital Transformation in Banking Readiness Index analysed 30 leading Tier 1 banks on their innovation in terms of digital features, investment and innovation, as well as on their agility in terms of size, profitability and brand strength, in order to evaluate their digital transformation readiness and highlight their respective positioning. It identified the leading group of banks for digital transformation: 1. Bank of America 2. HSBC 3. JPMorgan Chase 4. BBVA 5. DBS Bank (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new research, Digital Banking: Banking-as-a-Service, Market Transformation & Forecasts 2021‑2026, identified that China will be the largest digital banking market over the next 5 years; accounting for almost 25% of digital banking users in 2026. The research recommends that banks better integrate their many offerings into a single, consistent digital experience, to better compete with diverse competition.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: Why Banking-as-a-Service Is Driving Banking Innovation

Leading Banks Positioned in Juniper Research’s Digital Transformation Readiness Index 2021

Juniper Research’s Digital Transformation in Banking Readiness Index analysed 30 leading Tier 1 banks on their innovation in terms of digital features, investment and innovation, as well as on their agility in terms of size, profitability and brand strength, in order to evaluate their digital transformation readiness and highlight their respective positioning.

It identified the leading group of banks for digital transformation:

  1. Bank of America
  2. HSBC
  3. JPMorgan Chase
  4. BBVA
  5. DBS Bank

Bank of America offers an ever-expanding digital platform, including the Erica chatbot, and has recorded significant upticks in digital usage and engagement during the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase has experimented with blockchain and made acquisitions, such as that of wealth manager Nutmeg in the UK to boost its offerings. HSBC has launched innovative new solutions, such as HSBC Kinetic for small businesses in the UK, with BBVA launching initiatives including cryptocurrency trading and DBS Bank having high levels of digital engagement.

Research co-author Damla Sat noted: ‘These banks have progressed with well-planned and executed digital transformation strategies, and other banks need to build similarly broad and revolutionary roadmaps, or be left behind by more agile competitors.’

Digital Banking market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/fintech-payments/digital-banking-trends-report

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/document-library/white-papers/why-banking-as-a-service-is-driving-banking-innovation

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS