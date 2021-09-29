Jupiter to Partner with San Jose State University to Accelerate Wildfire Research

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, today announced that the company will join insurance and utility industry leaders along with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and others in a program at San Jose State University’s Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center (WIRC) designed to accelerate the impact of research by establishing close relationships with industry innovators, government leaders and academic teams.



The designation enables the participants to work directly with WIRC faculty to determine research goals, share industry data and prioritize the most pressing needs in the area of wildfire research. The National Science Foundation also provides a grant of $750,000 over five years.

“Wildfire control and resilience will be one of the key fronts in the battle against climate change and its impacts, and this program with San Jose State allows us to collaborate with world-class partners and build on Jupiter’s existing expertise in wildfire dynamics,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “The implications of this work will affect a huge array of industries, from insurance and energy to real estate and finance, and Jupiter is once again leading the way in this important research.”

WIRC is the only NSF Industry-University Cooperative Research Center focused on wildfire research. It focuses on the physical and social science aspects of wildfire research and integrates superior modeling with behavioral studies to inform evacuation planning, among other core topics.

“This is going to be transformative for our faculty and students in terms of what we can accomplish,” said Craig Clements, Director of WIRC and Professor of Meteorology at SJSU. “And the members will benefit because they will get access to research results before anyone else. Our students will get to interact with industry and government members, and members get to interact with our talent pool.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in data and analytics services to make informed decisions to anticipate risk from extreme weather, sea-level rise, storm intensification and rising temperatures caused by short, medium and long-term climate change. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com