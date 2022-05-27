Log in
Jury deliberates Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case

05/27/2022 | 06:39pm EDT
STORY: HEARD: "My back is turned to him and I feel this boot in my back."

(flash)

DEPP: "But never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way."

After six weeks of dramatic and conflicting testimony, a jury began deliberations on Friday to decide if Johnny Depp should prevail in his defamation case against ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him - in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece - when she called herself (quote) "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

"Extravagant, over-the-top allegations..."

In closing arguments, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez said Heard's in-court, under-oath allegations of abuse by Depp, including a sexual assault with a liquor bottle, were implausible.

VASQUEZ: "She gave the performance of her life telling you story after story of abuse..."

(flash)

HEARD: "Johnny had the bottle inside of me..." (flash)

(SOBBING) "I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone and I thought he was punching me."

Heard has countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations of abuse a "hoax."

DEPP: "...nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."

Depp claims Heard was the one who turned violent in their short-lived marriage.

DEPP: "...the tip of my finger had been severed."

Heard denied Depp's claim that a vodka bottle she threw at him caused the injury.

Her lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, on Friday, reminded jurors of explicit text messages from Depp to his friends.

ROTTENBORN: "I will fuck her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead." (flash) "Ladies and gentlemen, these words are a window into the heart and mind of America's favorite pirate."

Rottenborn argued that Heard - who never wrote Depp's name - had told the truth in that 2018 article, and that her comments were covered as free speech under the First Amendment.

ROTTENBORN: "You cannot simultaneously uphold the First Amendment and find in favor of Johnny Depp."


