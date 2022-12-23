Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez faces over 20 years in prison.

A lawyer for Megan Thee Stallion said after the verdict: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, had earlier testified she had been shot in the feet after leaving a pool party.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27, the New York Times reported. Megan Thee Stallion was not present in court on Friday. Lanez, who had been free on bail during the trial following a period of house arrest, was immediately taken into custody, the newspaper said.

Jurors reached a verdict on Friday after hours of deliberation across two days after a trial of about two weeks.

