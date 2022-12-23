Advanced search
Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

12/23/2022 | 07:33pm EST
2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said.

The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez faces over 20 years in prison.

A lawyer for Megan Thee Stallion said after the verdict: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, had earlier testified she had been shot in the feet after leaving a pool party.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27, the New York Times reported. Megan Thee Stallion was not present in court on Friday. Lanez, who had been free on bail during the trial following a period of house arrest, was immediately taken into custody, the newspaper said.

Jurors reached a verdict on Friday after hours of deliberation across two days after a trial of about two weeks.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
