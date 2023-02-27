Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Jury in Murdaugh trial to visit scene of crime

02/27/2023 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Murdaugh's lawyer Dick Harpootlian asked Judge Clifton Newman to allow the jurors to visit the crime scene "to get some understanding of spatial relationships" at the dog kennels where the murders took place on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Newman granted the surprise request, over an objection from the prosecution, as the trial entered its sixth week. Newman said he would arrange a "jury view" of the Moselle estate, without specifying when it would take place.

Murdaugh's defense team is calling its final three witnesses on Monday, setting the stage for closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations possibly later in the week.

The case has drawn intense media coverage, given the political influence of the Murdaugh legal family in South Carolina. Murdaugh, the scion of the family, was indicted by a grand jury in July and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pBOJ's Wakatabe warns secular stagnation risk has yet to pass
RE
05:45pAustralian Consumer Confidence Soft as Mood of Mortgage Holders Slumps
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 97.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.61% to $1.0611 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.03% to $1.2065 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 0.16% to 136.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pYoutube says access issues for youtube tv and main app on living…
RE
05:34pFactbox-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election
RE
05:34pJury in Murdaugh trial to visit scene of crime
RE
05:32pNorth Korea's Kim calls for agriculture reform amid food shortage woes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
2Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
3Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
4Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
5Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..

HOT NEWS