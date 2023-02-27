Jury in Murdaugh trial to visit scene of crime

Newman granted the surprise request, over an objection from the prosecution, as the trial entered its sixth week. Newman said he would arrange a "jury view" of the Moselle estate, without specifying when it would take place.

Murdaugh's defense team is calling its final three witnesses on Monday, setting the stage for closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations possibly later in the week.

The case has drawn intense media coverage, given the political influence of the Murdaugh legal family in South Carolina. Murdaugh, the scion of the family, was indicted by a grand jury in July and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.