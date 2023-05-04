Jury reaches verdict on Proud Boys charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Thursday reached a verdict in the trial of members of the Proud Boys right wing group charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

The verdict will be read shortly. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone)