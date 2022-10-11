Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

10/11/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury

(Reuters) - A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations on Tuesday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming that the massacre was a hoax.

Closing arguments concluded on Thursday in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 small children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors deliberated all day on Friday but did not meet on Monday due to the federal holiday.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged by the government as part of a plot to take away Americans' guns.

In August, another jury found Jones and his company must pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where his Infowars website is based.

Lawyers for the families of eight Sandy Hook victims in the Connecticut case said Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to Infowars and sales of products there.

The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimony from the families, who filled the gallery each day and took turns recounting how Jones' lies about Sandy Hook compounded their grief. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting is also a plaintiff in the case.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his "liberal" critics and refused to apologize to the families.

(Reporting by Jack Queen; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Mark Porter)

By Jack Queen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:46aIraqi parliament to vote Thursday on new president amid divisions
RE
10:45aHonda says it will invest $700 million to retool several existin…
RE
10:45aHonda, lg energy say they will build their planned $4.4 billion…
RE
10:45aHonda, LG to locate $4.4 billion battery plant in Ohio
RE
10:44aGhana finance ministry, central bank form committee for talks on IMF programme
RE
10:43aKwarteng says his tax cut plan led to IMF raising UK growth forecast
RE
10:43aFilm on murdered teen 'Till' focuses on mother-son love
RE
10:41aUK finance minister Kwarteng commits to look at gilt market turmoil
RE
10:40aHard to predict Russia's possible nuclear arms use -Japan PM
RE
10:38aIMF warns inflation fight, geopolitical events driving up financial stability risks
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
3FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors
4Analysis-Musk's banks may have a way to cut losses from Twitter deal
5Cryptoverse: Hack jitters push bitcoin investors back to the future

HOT NEWS