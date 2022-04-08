Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jury says it is deadlocked in Michigan governor kidnapping case

04/08/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motors pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype

(Reuters) -A federal jury told a judge on Friday that it was deadlocked in the trial of four men charged with a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, allegedly over her COVID-19 restrictions and with hopes of starting a new civil war.

Jury members told U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in a note that they had reached agreement on some charges, but were at a stalemate on others. No details were given on which charges the jury had reached agreement on or were deadlocked on.

Jonker asked the jury, which was in its fifth day of deliberations, to keep working for a few more hours in a renewed attempt to break the stalemate and avoid a mistrial.

Prosecutors said Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris planned to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan, aiming to end what they perceived to be draconian restrictions championed by the Democrat to control the spread of coronavirus.

The defendants had hoped the kidnapping would spark a second American civil war ahead of the 2020 presidential election as the pandemic exacerbated the country's intense political and cultural polarization, prosecutors said.

During a trial that has lasted nearly a month, defense attorneys argued that FBI informants coerced their clients into discussing the plot. The men never made concrete plans on their own and were victims of entrapment and overreach by the prosecution, their attorneys argued.

All four of the defendants face charges of conspiracy to kidnap the governor. Fox, Croft and Harris were also charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction as part of the kidnapping plot because of efforts to buy explosives - which they allegedly would have been used to blow up a bridge as part of their getaway plan after snatching the governor. If convicted, the men could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The 12-person jury has seemed to focus on the weapons charge in their deliberations. Earlier this week, the jury asked judge Jonker for the definition of a "weapon" and on Thursday, before adjourning, the judge granted its request to inspect on Friday the pennies prosecutors said the men where planning to place in a homemade explosive to act as shrapnel, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The case has cast a spotlight on the emergence of militant right-wing organizations in the years since Republican Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. It also suggests the extent to which the pandemic and government efforts to control it have become a wedge issue in U.S. politics, pushing some people to extremes.

Two other men who had been initially charged - Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks - struck plea deals and served as star witnesses for the prosecution. Garbin is currently serving a six-year sentence, while Franks awaits sentencing.

The four men on trial, plus Garbin and Franks, are among 13 who were arrested in October 2020 and charged with state or federal crimes in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy. Seven of them are facing charges in state court.

The FBI said it had begun tracking the group's movements after seeing online discussions that included posts about the violent overthrow of some state governments. The group's goal was to end curbs on social and business activities imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris, Caserta and an undercover informant who testified at the trial were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group, prosecutors say. Croft and Fox were members of the "Three Percenters," a similar far-right organization.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter and Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aUK's Queen Elizabeth to miss annual Maundy Service
RE
11:38aLeading Proud Boys member pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
RE
11:35aJury says it is deadlocked in Michigan governor kidnapping case
RE
11:29aUK's Johnson says he is 'deeply' cynical about Putin's assurances
RE
11:28aUK promises further $130 million of arms for Ukraine
RE
11:27aMacron hits out at 'racist' Le Pen as far-right candidate reaches all-time high in poll
RE
11:26aAll-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to space station
RE
11:24aUK's Queen Elizabeth to miss annual Maundy Service
RE
11:22aUkraine warns over 'gross interference' by Russian forces at gas compressor station
RE
11:20aHong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS