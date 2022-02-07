Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jury selection to begin in ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial

02/07/2022 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng leaves the federal court in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday in the U.S. corruption trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of involvement in the looting of billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to violate an anti-bribery law and launder money in connection with the alleged looting of billions of dollars from the fund.

Goldman helped sell $6.5 billion of bonds for 1MDB, a fund former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak launched to spur economic development. Authorities said fund officials and accomplices looted some of the money to spend on luxuries, while Goldman bankers paid more than $1.6 billion in bribes to officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi for 1MDB business.

Goldman in 2020 agreed to pay $2.9 billion in penalties and have a Malaysian unit admit criminal wrongdoing to settle probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and other authorities into its role in 1MDB.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie is expected to question prospective jurors about whether they can be fair and impartial.

Both prosecutors and defense lawyers have suggested Brodie quiz jurors about any work ties they have to Malaysia or Abu Dhabi, court records show. And Ng's defense lawyers have proposed asking prospective jurors if they had any view about Goldman Sachs, and if that view was "favorable or unfavorable."

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin next week in Brooklyn federal court.

Ng was arrested in Malaysia in November 2018 and extradited six months later.

Tim Leissner, another former Goldman banker, pleaded guilty in 2018 over his role in the scandal. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHEN & COMPANY INC. -2.16% 15.1 Delayed Quote.1.96%
TIM S.A. -0.97% 13.31 Delayed Quote.0.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aWhite House releases labor report seeking to boost union membership
RE
06:25aEU talking to other suppliers amid concern over Russian gas flows
RE
06:25aEu commission chief von der leyen says we can improve the use of…
RE
06:25aEu commission chief von der leyen says we are in talks with othe…
RE
06:25aEu commission chief von der leyen says we are establishing a par…
RE
06:25aEu commission chief von der leyen says this is why we need to ma…
RE
06:25aEu commission chief von der leyen says there are increasingly si…
RE
06:24aEu commission chief von der leyen says it cannot be ruled out th…
RE
06:24aEu commission chief von der leyen says this is a very strange wa…
RE
06:24aEu commission chief von der leyen says russia apparently is not…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Quantafuel ASA | Analyst/investor call
4Banks, miners help FTSE 100 extend last week's gains
5Services: It's a people business

HOT NEWS