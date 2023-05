STORY: "It was just emotional. Just really pleased that today has come. We've got a new King, he's been crowned. It was just a wonderful day and lovely to see him with his family as well," Royal fan Ken Jaeggi said.

The newly-crowned King Charles III appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday, next to his wife, Queen Camilla.

A fly-past by military jets was scaled back due to weather conditions, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.