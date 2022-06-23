Just how bad is Lebanon's economic meltdown?

BEIRUT, June 23 (Reuters) - Lebanese caretaker Prime
Minister Najib Mikati was designated premier again on Thursday,
facing the challenge of forming a new government as the
country's devastating financial crisis festers.
Mikati's previous government reached a draft funding deal
with the International Monetary Fund in April. A final agreement
is conditional on the implementation of a list of long-delayed
reforms.
An IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon to
begin to plot a way out of financial and economic meltdown,
its most destabilising crisis since its 1975-90 civil war.
Just how bad is the situation?
* Gross domestic product plunged to an estimated $20.5
billion in 2021 from about $55 billion in 2018, the kind of
contraction usually associated with wars, the World Bank says,
ranking the collapse as one of the worst globally since the
mid-19th century.
* The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value,
driving up the cost of almost everything in a country reliant on
imports, and demolishing purchasing power. A soldier's monthly
wage, once the equivalent of $900, is now worth about $50.
* Poverty rates are sky-rocketing in the population of about
6.5 million, with around 80% of people classed as poor, the U.N.
agency ESCWA says. Last September, more than half of families
had at least one child who skipped a meal, UNICEF has said,
compared with just over a third in April 2021.
* The financial system has suffered eyewatering losses. The
government estimates the overall losses at around $70 billion.
The deputy prime minister said in March the figure was expected
to grow to $73 billion while the crisis is not addressed.
* Lebanon's banks are paralysed. Savers have been frozen out
of U.S. dollar accounts. Withdrawals in local currency apply
exchange rates that erase up to 80% of the value. During an
October visit to Beirut, U.S. official Victoria Nuland said the
Lebanese people deserved to know where their money had gone.
* Reliant on imported fuel, Lebanon is facing an energy
crunch. Even before the crisis, power was in short supply,
including in the capital. Now households are lucky to receive
more than a few hours a day. Fuel prices have soared. A ride in
a shared taxi, a popular form of transport, cost 2,000 pounds
before the crisis but now costs about 40,000 pounds.
* Lebanese have emigrated in the most significant exodus
since the civil war. Believing their savings are lost, many have
no plans to return. A 2021 Gallup poll found a record 63% of
people surveyed wanted to leave permanently, up from 26% before
the crisis.
* Among those leaving are doctors. The World Health
Organization has said most hospitals are operating at 50%
capacity. It says around 40% of doctors, mostly specialists, and
30% of nurses have permanently emigrated or are working
part-time abroad.
* Officials and the media talk of Lebanon becoming a "failed
state". President Michel Aoun warned in December that the state
was "falling apart". Lebanon's top Sunni cleric said after
unrest over fuel shortages in August that the country risked
complete collapse without action to prevent it.
(Writing by Tom Perry and Timour Azhari; Editing by Nick
Macfie)