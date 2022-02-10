Just stop! Investors want the Fed to quit buying bonds now

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should
stop buying bonds immediately to contain rampant inflation, a
top investment manager at BlackRock said on Thursday,
joining a chorus of Wall Street heavy hitters and investors who
have been calling for swifter Fed action to contain rising
prices.
U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the
biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years and fueling
market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more
aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy.
As it seeks to contain inflation, the U.S. central bank also
plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which grew
in size during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Fed bought bonds in
the market to support the economy.
After the pandemic-triggered recession, the Fed was buying
$120 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each
month. While it has reduced that amount, it is still making
purchases. At the latest meeting https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/monetary20220126a1.pdf,
the Fed said that beginning February it would increase holdings
of Treasury securities by at least $20 billion a month and
mortgage backed securities by at least $10 billion a month, and
would bring those purchases to an end in early March.
"The Fed is still infusing the system with QE through the
middle part of March," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s Chief
Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, referring to
quantitative easing - the Fed's bond-buying program.
"The Fed needs to react and address today’s high levels of
inflation and end QE now," Rieder said in a note, after the
publication on Thursday of higher-than-anticipated January
inflation data.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 2%
on Thursday for the first time since August 2019 after the
inflation reading.
'INCONSISTENT'
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said in
December the Fed should have moved "quicker rather than later"
in the transition to a rising interest-rate environment.
Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf also said
that month the Fed needed to potentially move quicker to address
inflation concerns.
Investors have voiced similar concerns regarding the Fed's
speed of action.
Kelsey Berro, fixed income portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan
Asset Management, said she was hoping the Fed would end
quantitative easing earlier than March.
"Because what's the point? We all know that the economy
doesn't need QE anymore and ending it a month early to clear the
way for a rate hike in March just makes a lot more sense."
For Sonal Desai, chief investment officer of Franklin
Templeton Fixed Income, the Fed missed an opportunity in January
when it announced plans to hike rates and reduce its balance
sheet while continuing to buy bonds until March.
"They continue to expand that balance sheet after
acknowledging that they don't need to do this anymore," she told
Reuters last month.
"They recognize inflation is a problem, however, they're
still going to expand monetary policy... to me that seems
internally inconsistent," she added.
While the Fed's response to the pandemic has been "heroic,"
Rieder said, it was now time to move swiftly to a neutral policy
stance, avoiding at the same time a too restrictive tightening
of monetary policies.
"We think policy needs to adjust quickly, but not
necessarily too much in total amount as the Fed weighs data over
time, since this would create significant risk for markets and
the economy," he said.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia
Editing by Megan Davies and Alistair Bell)