Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Texas shooting

05/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: School shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday it will review law enforcement's response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, amid growing anger over why police failed to swiftly confront the gunman.

Uvalde law enforcement agencies allowed the shooter to remain in a classroom at Robb Elementary School for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside made panicked 911 calls for assistance.

Texas state and county authorities say they are conducting their own inquiry. Anthony Coley, a spokesman for the Justice Department, said it will conduct a "Critical Incident Review" of law enforcement's response to the shooting at the request of Uvalde's mayor.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Coley said.

"The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review," Coley added.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pGeorgia boat crash kills five, man arrested for boating impaired
RE
02:17pColombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
RE
02:10pFlag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
RE
02:09pFlag-waving Israelis take to streets, skirmishes erupt in Al-Aqsa mosque
RE
01:57pEU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday before summit
RE
01:52pBiden grieves with Texas town after latest U.S. school shooting
RE
01:51pBiden grieves with Texas town after latest U.S. school shooting
RE
01:47p AADHAR : India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
RE
01:31pTrial begins for Sudanese protesters accused of killing police officer
RE
01:08pJustice Department to review law enforcement response to Texas shooting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
3Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
4Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
5Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas

HOT NEWS