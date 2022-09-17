Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Justice Dept appeals ruling on seized Trump documents

09/17/2022 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a judge's decision to bar investigators from using the classified material seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, for their probe against him.

It comes a day after the district judge ruled against the DoJ, and appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a "special master" to vet the files first, for any materials that could be "privileged" and kept from investigators.

In its Friday appeal, the DoJ said it was seeking to halt only the portions of the order "causing the most serious and immediate harm to the government and the public".

That includes reversing the decision to restrict investigators' use of classified documents in their probe.

And to disclose these materials for a special-master review process.

The department criticized the judge's direction for Dearie and Trump's lawyers to review the classified documents, noting the former president's attorneys were potentially being witnesses to "relevant events" in the criminal probe.

The DoJ is investigating Trump for retaining government records, including top secret files, after leaving office in January 2021.

It's also looking into possible obstruction of the probe.

Experts say if the judge's barring of the DoJ stands, it would likely stall the investigation.

The appeal filing asked the court to rule on the request "as soon as practicable."

But Dearie said earlier on Friday, he will hold his first hearing on the privilege review for the seized documents on Tuesday.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:07aSudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
04:56aTop Congo presidential adviser resigns after allegedly requesting bribe on tape
RE
04:14aUS climate envoy Kerry cautions against long-term gas projects in Africa
RE
04:08aCleanup day comes to Philippine capital's polluted bay
RE
04:04aWithout the queen at its heart, Commonwealth faces uncertain future
RE
04:02aJustice Dept appeals ruling on seized Trump documents
RE
03:59aBiden talks energy, Russia with S.Africa's non-aligned Ramaphosa
RE
03:43aBank of Canada says it must communicate clearly on inflation - newspaper
RE
03:09aCheetahs return to India after 70-year absence
RE
03:06aTurkey condemns U.S. decision on Cyprus arms embargo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
2Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence
3Equitas Small Finance Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
4Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
5Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/16/2022 - Changes in the Risks and Comp..

HOT NEWS