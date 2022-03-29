Log in
Justice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says

03/29/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thomas participates in taking a new family photo with fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington

(Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Information available "raises serious question about how close Justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the January 6 insurrection," Schumer told reporters.

(This story adds dropped word in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Rami Ayyub, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
