Juul appeals to block FDA ban on e-cigarettes

06/24/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Juul vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta

(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block the Food and Drug Administration's order to take its e-cigarettes off the shelves in the United States, a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit showed on Friday.

The FDA on Thursday said Juul failed to show that the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year-long review of data provided by the company.

Juul said the FDA's move was "extraordinary and unlawful" and would cause the company "irreparable harm" if a stay was not put in place on enforcement of the agency's decision.

The FDA and Juul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
