Juul appeals to block FDA ban on e-cigarettes

The FDA on Thursday said Juul failed to show that the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health, following a nearly two-year-long review of data provided by the company.

Juul said the FDA's move was "extraordinary and unlawful" and would cause the company "irreparable harm" if a stay was not put in place on enforcement of the agency's decision.

The FDA and Juul did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)